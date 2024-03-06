Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,722 shares of the company's stock on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $90 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,134,980.

Logitech International SA is a global provider of personal computer and mobile accessories. The company offers a variety of products, including mice, keyboards, tablet accessories, webcams, Bluetooth speakers, and universal remotes, among others. Logitech is known for its innovation and quality in the computer peripherals market.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,916 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, with 5 insider sells and no insider buys reported.

On the valuation front, Logitech International SA's shares were trading at $90 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $14.009 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.43, which is above both the industry median of 23.12 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.36, with a GF Value of $66.42, indicating that Logitech International SA is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

