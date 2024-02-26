Fastly Inc CFO Ronald Kisling Sells 14,939 Shares

On February 26, 2024, Ronald Kisling, the CFO of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY), sold 14,939 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Fastly Inc is a technology company that provides real-time content delivery network services. The company's edge cloud platform offers a range of services including content delivery, security, video, and cloud computing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 175,202 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 97 insider sells for Fastly Inc.

On the day of the sale, shares of Fastly Inc were trading at $13.93, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.908 billion. The stock's price on that day was below the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $19.38, indicating that Fastly Inc was modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor that accounts for the company's past returns and growth. Additionally, the GF Value incorporates future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The consistent selling by insiders at Fastly Inc, particularly by the CFO, may be of interest to current and potential shareholders.

