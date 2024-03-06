Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) Reports Growth in Revenue and Net Income for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Annual Revenue Increases by 5.3% and Net Income Swings to Profitability

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 revenue rose to $112.1 million, marking a 3.2% increase year-over-year.
  • Net Income: Q4 net income was $9.4 million, compared to a net loss of $5.3 million in the same period last year.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue: Reached $432.3 million in Q4, a 2.9% increase from the previous year.
  • Gross Margin: Slightly decreased to 61.0% in Q4 from 64.5% year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: Improved significantly to $11.5 million in Q4 from an operating loss of $5.6 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased to $21.3 million in Q4, up from $18.3 million year-over-year.
  • Earnings Per Share: Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.10 for Q4, a positive shift from a loss per share of $0.06 last year.
Article's Main Image

Rimini Street Inc (RMNI, Financial), a global provider of enterprise software support services, released its 8-K filing on February 28, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its support for Oracle and SAP software products, as well as partnerships with Salesforce and AWS, has reported a year-over-year increase in revenue and a significant improvement in net income, indicating a strong fiscal position as it moves into the new year.

1762819088138268672.png

Financial Performance Overview

Rimini Street's revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $112.1 million, a 3.2% increase from $108.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's annualized recurring revenue also saw growth, reaching $432.3 million, up by 2.9% from the prior year. This growth reflects the company's ability to maintain and expand its client base, which stood at 3,038 active clients by the end of 2023, a slight increase from 3,020 in the previous year.

Despite a slight decrease in gross margin from 64.5% to 61.0% in the fourth quarter, Rimini Street achieved a substantial turnaround in operating income, reporting $11.5 million compared to an operating loss of $5.6 million for the same period last year. This improvement is further underscored by the company's net income for the quarter, which was $9.4 million, a significant shift from a net loss of $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Annual Financial Highlights and Challenges

For the full year 2023, Rimini Street's revenue increased by 5.3% to $431.5 million from $409.7 million in 2022. The company's operating income for the year was $43.8 million, a remarkable increase from $8.1 million in the previous year. Net income for 2023 was reported at $26.1 million, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million in 2022, reflecting a strong year-over-year performance and the company's ability to convert revenue growth into profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year also increased to $71.9 million from $52.3 million in 2022, indicating the company's efficient operational management and cost control measures. However, the company faces challenges, including a competitive software support services industry and the need to continually innovate and expand its service offerings to maintain and grow its client base.

Key Financial Metrics and Commentary

The company's balance sheet as of December 31, 2023, shows total assets of $393.8 million, with cash and cash equivalents of $115.4 million. The total liabilities stood at $433.3 million, with a stockholders' deficit of $39.5 million. These figures reflect the company's financial health and its ability to meet short-term obligations.

"We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results, which demonstrate our commitment to providing exceptional support and services to our clients," said a Rimini Street spokesperson. "Our continued revenue growth and improved profitability underscore the value of our offerings in the enterprise software space."

The company's performance is particularly noteworthy given the competitive nature of the software industry and the challenges associated with maintaining high retention rates and client satisfaction. Rimini Street's focus on expanding its service offerings, as evidenced by the introduction of Rimini Consult™ for Salesforce®, positions the company to capitalize on new market opportunities and drive future growth.

Outlook and Investor Relations

Rimini Street has suspended guidance due to ongoing litigation with Oracle, awaiting more clarity on the potential impacts. However, the company's strong financial results and operational achievements in 2023 provide a solid foundation for future growth. Investors and stakeholders can access the webcast and conference call discussing the Q4 and full-year results through the Rimini Street Investor Relations site.

For detailed financial tables and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, readers are encouraged to view the full 8-K filing.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in enterprise software support services may find Rimini Street Inc (RMNI, Financial)'s latest financial results to be a compelling study in operational efficiency and growth amidst industry challenges.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Rimini Street Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.