Lockheed Martin Corp's Dividend Analysis

Insights into Lockheed Martin Corp's Upcoming Dividend Payment and Its Sustainability

Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $3.15 per share, payable on 2024-03-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-29. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Lockheed Martin Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Lockheed Martin Corp Do?

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Lockheed Martin's largest segment is aeronautics, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed Martin's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, which is mainly the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

A Glimpse at Lockheed Martin Corp's Dividend History

Lockheed Martin Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1995, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2000, earning the title of a dividend achiever, a distinction given to companies that have raised their dividend for at least the past 24 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Lockheed Martin Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Lockheed Martin Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.83% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.94%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Lockheed Martin Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 7.40%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 8.20% per year. And over the past decade, Lockheed Martin Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 9.70%. Based on Lockheed Martin Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Lockheed Martin Corp stock as of today is approximately 4.20%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Lockheed Martin Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.43.

Lockheed Martin Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Lockheed Martin Corp's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Lockheed Martin Corp's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Lockheed Martin Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model, with revenue increasing by approximately 5.00% per year on average, outperforming approximately 50.38% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run, with earnings increasing by approximately 4.00% per year on average, outperforming approximately 47.25% of global competitors.

The company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 6.30%, outperforms approximately 52.71% of global competitors, indicating strong prospects for future profitability and dividend sustainability.

Concluding Thoughts on Lockheed Martin Corp's Dividend Outlook

Lockheed Martin Corp's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, manageable payout ratio, and strong profitability and growth metrics paint a picture of a reliable dividend-paying stock. The company's strategic position as a leading defense contractor, combined with its financial health, suggests that it is well-equipped to continue rewarding shareholders with dividends. Investors considering Lockheed Martin Corp for its dividend prospects should also consider the company's ability to maintain these payments in the face of industry trends, regulatory factors, and technological advancements. Will Lockheed Martin Corp continue to provide a secure and growing dividend in the years to come? Only time will tell, but current indicators are promising.

