UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC) Faces Net Loss in Q4 Amid Strong Origination Volume

Despite a Challenging Quarter, UWM Holdings Corp Maintains Operational Profitability

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Loan Origination Volume: Q4 saw $24.4 billion, with full-year volume reaching $108.3 billion.
  • Net Loss: Reported a Q4 net loss of $461.0 million and a full-year loss of $69.8 million.
  • Purchase Volume: Achieved a record $93.9 billion in purchase originations for the year.
  • Total Gain Margin: Stood at 92 basis points (bps) for both Q4 and the full year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q4 Adjusted EBITDA was $99.6 million, indicating operational strength.
  • Liquidity: Ended Q4 with approximately $2.2 billion in available liquidity.
  • Dividend: Declared a consistent cash dividend of $0.10 per share for Q1 2024.
Article's Main Image

On February 28, 2024, UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which specializes in the origination, sale, and servicing of residential mortgage loans, reported a significant net loss for the quarter, largely due to a decline in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights (MSRs). Despite this, UWM Holdings Corp maintained a strong loan origination volume, particularly in purchase loans, underscoring its operational resilience.

UWM Holdings Corp, a provider for independent mortgage advisors across the United States, faced a challenging quarter with a reported net loss of $461.0 million in Q4 2023, which included a substantial $634.4 million decline in the fair value of MSRs. This loss was a stark contrast to the net income of $301.0 million reported in the previous quarter. For the full year, the company reported a loss of $69.8 million, inclusive of an $854.1 million decline in fair value of MSRs. Despite these losses, UWM Holdings Corp's Chairman and CEO, Mat Ishbia, emphasized the company's operational profitability and its leading position in the mortgage origination market.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's total loan origination volume for Q4 2023 was $24.4 billion, with purchase volume accounting for $20.7 billion of that figure. The full-year origination volume reached $108.3 billion, with a record $93.9 billion in purchase volume. The total gain margin for both the quarter and the year was 92 bps, showing consistency in the company's earnings from loan production.

Despite the operational strengths highlighted by the Adjusted EBITDA of $99.6 million for Q4, the net loss reflects the volatility and challenges in the mortgage industry, particularly the impact of interest rate movements on MSRs. The decline in fair value of MSRs is a non-cash accounting adjustment that can significantly affect profitability and is an important metric for investors to consider when evaluating the health of mortgage originators like UWM Holdings Corp.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2023, UWM Holdings Corp reported total equity of $2.5 billion, a decrease from $3.1 billion at the end of the previous quarter. The company ended the fourth quarter with approximately $2.2 billion in available liquidity, including cash and available borrowing capacity. This strong liquidity position is crucial for the company's ability to navigate market fluctuations and invest in growth opportunities.

The company's unpaid principal balance of MSRs stood at $299.5 billion with a weighted average interest rate (WAC) of 4.43%, indicating the value and yield of the company's servicing portfolio. The balance sheet also shows a non-funding debt to equity ratio of 1.16, which is a measure of the company's financial leverage and capital structure.

Dividend and Outlook

Reflecting confidence in its business model, UWM Holdings Corp declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share for the first quarter of 2024, marking the thirteenth consecutive quarter of such a dividend. Looking ahead, the company anticipates first-quarter production to be in the $22 to $28 billion range, with a gain margin from 80 to 105 basis points.

UWM Holdings Corp's performance in Q4 and the full year of 2023 demonstrates the company's ability to maintain a strong operational foundation despite facing significant challenges. The company's focus on purchase loan origination and its strategic investments in technology and broker partnerships position it well to capitalize on market opportunities in the future.

For a more detailed analysis of UWM Holdings Corp's financial results and operational metrics, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from UWM Holdings Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.