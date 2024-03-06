Srinivas Tallapragada, Pres/Chief Engineering Officer of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), executed a sale of 2,474 shares in the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Salesforce Inc is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is the leading provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 410,152 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 337 insider sells for Salesforce Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Salesforce Inc were trading at $295.59, resulting in a market capitalization of $290.506 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 114.11, which is above the industry median of 27.935 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.21, with a GF Value of $244.92, indicating that Salesforce Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

