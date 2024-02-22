Half Year 2024 Bapcor Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Please standby.



Good day and welcome to the Bapcor 2024 half-year results conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Stefan Camphausen. Please go ahead.



Stefan Camphausen - Bapcor Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you Justin. And a warm welcome to everybody who has dialed into today's call. My name is Stefan Camphausen I'm the CFO Bapcor. I'm joined today by Mark Bernhard Bapcor Interim CEO and Managing Director along with members of Bapcor executive team. Mark and I will present Bapcor 1H '24 results, followed by a Q&A session. I would like to remind everybody that you will only be able to participate in the Q&A. If you have joined via the conference call dial-in not via the webcast.



It is now my pleasure to hand over to Mark.



Mark Bernhard - Bapcor Ltd - Interim Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director



Thanks, Stephan. And good morning to everyone on the call. I'd like to start today by acknowledging the