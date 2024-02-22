Feb 22, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Nikki Panagopoulos Australian Unity Office Fund-Fund Manager



Good morning and thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to financial year 2024 half year results announcement for the Australian Unity Office Fund. My name is Nikki Panagopoulos, and I'm the fund manager for AOF. I am joined by Simon Beake, the portfolio manager. Earlier today, we published various documents on the ASX, including the interim report for the half year ended 31 December 2023, Appendix 4D, Irish property book and the investor presentation, which we'll go through this morning.



Following the presentation we will have time for Q&A. Turning to slide 2, before we start, I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the traditional owners of the lands and waters within Australia. And recognize the important connection to country that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have.



Today, I will provide you with an overview of the half year 2024 activity, including the financial result and provide the outlook and guidance. I will also discuss the various alternative