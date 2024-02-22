Half Year 2024 Brambles Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Graham Andrew Chipchase - Brambles Limited - CEO, Chairman of Executive Leadership Team & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us for our 2024 half year results presentation. Today, I'll start by providing a summary of our performance in the half, our updated outlook statement, and key updates from the Shaping Our Future transformation program. I'll then hand over to Joaquin to take you through our detailed financials.



Turning now to the key highlights on Slide 3. Our first half performance was strong across all aspects of our business. Building on the momentum -- building on the momentum we generated in FY '23, we progressed with our transformation program and our financial results delivered in every element of our investor value proposition.



Changes in our operating environment combined