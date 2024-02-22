Feb 22, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
Gary Weiss - Coast Entertainment Holdings Ltd - Non- Executive Chairman of the Board
Thank you very much and good morning, everyone, and thank you very much for joining this presentation on the half year results for Coast Entertainment holdings. I am joined on this call by our Chief Executive Officer, Greg Yong; and by our Chief Financial Officer, Jose de Sacadura. And we are also joined on the call by Chris Todd, the company secretary of Coast. I will make some preliminary remarks and then I willhand over to Jose and Greg respectively to take you through specific items for the release.
Let me just begin by highlighting a number of features impacting this half year and talk just very briefly about the start of the second half. Put simply, it will appear from the releases a lodge today at the (inaudible) For the first half, we still visitation growth of 6.5%, ticket sales, up 11.8%, the highest since the first half of 2016. Revenue $43.5 million was broadly in line with prior period. Noticeably deferred revenue increased $3.2 million or 27.8% compared to December 2022 as a result of higher annual
Half Year 2024 Coast Entertainment Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 22, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
