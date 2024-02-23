Feb 23, 2024 / NTS GMT

Jacques Stern - Global Blue Group Holding Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, good afternoon. I am today with Roxane Dufour, CFO of the group. I'm Jacques Stern, CEO of the group. And we will comment to you our Q3 figures. I'll start by an executive summary to draw the main key points to have in mind in the first nine months of the year has been strong in terms of revenue with 41% increase.



EBITDA at the end of nine months increased by 102% at EUR115 million and this translate drop-through of the revenue into adjusted EBITDA of 62.8%. We are also in this Q3 assume an acceleration of the annualized adjusted EBITDA at EUR159 million. Roxane will comment on that.



And if we go to January figures, the January have confirmed the strengths of the recovery in Continental Europe with a recovery of 125% versus 118% in Q3 and same in APAC recovery, which is now reaching 161% of 2019 in January versus down 150% in Q3. I will give you much more information on that in the coming minutes.



And just two elements to mention in this main take away, you may remember that we have got the