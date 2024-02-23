Half Year 2024 AMA Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Mathew Cooper - AMA Group Ltd - Group Chief Operating Officer



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to join us for this presentation of the AMA Group results for the half year ended December 31, 2023 for those of you joining us via webcast, you should be able to view the presentation on your screen. If you are joining us via teleconference, you should have that. So hopefully, everyone can hear me. We're having some technical difficulty difficulty here. And so as I just said, if you're joining us via webcast, you should be able to view the presentation on your screen. If you are joining us via teleconference, you should have access to the investor presentation by the ASX platform or on our company website.



I will begin today's presentation with a summary of the half year business performance. I'll then hand over to our CFO, Geoff Trumbull, who will take you through the financial results of the business. And I will then review the outlook for the business.



Let's begin on Slide 5. Yes, this half saw a substantial improvement in earnings and operating cash flow on the prior