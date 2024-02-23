Half Year 2024 MyState Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Brett Morgan - MyState Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thanks, [Kylie] and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for MyState's first half '24 Results. I'm Brett Morgan, MyState's Managing Director and CEO. With me is Gary Dickson, our CFO.



Today's investor presentation was lodged with the ASX earlier this morning and is also available on our website. I'll provide an overview for the first half of FY24 before Gary takes you through the financial results in detail, including performance across our lending, deposit, and wealth management divisions. I'll then provide an update on our key priorities for the second half of FY24, including progress on our guidance. We welcome questions at the end of the presentation.



Turning to slide 4, since May 2022, Australia has