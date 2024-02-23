Half Year 2024 Jumbo Interactive Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Mike Veverka - Jumbo Interactive Ltd - Founder, CEO, & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome. Let me begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet and pay our respects to elders, past and present. Today, I'm joined by our CFO, Jatin Khosla, to present our first-half 2024 financial results.



Turning to the key highlights for the half. While first-half lottery retailing TTV was 3% lower than the pcp, which was a tough comp and included $160 million record Powerball, revenue was up 11.5%, mainly due to the pricing changes implemented in May 2023. The first half also saw record TTV from non-TLC products, as we gain traction in this area.



SaaS continues to perform well, and it was great to see Lotterywest achieve an 18% TTV growth, which doesn't include the recent $200 million Powerball. I'm pleased with the momentum we've achieved in Gatherwell as it returned to growth and achieved six consecutive months of record ticket sales.



In Canada, we appointed Marina Avisar to the role of Stride President in December. Marina brings a strong