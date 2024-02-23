Half Year 2024 Sandfire Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 02:00AM GMT

Brendan Harris - Sandfire Resources Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Hello and good morning. I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which we stand, the Whadjuk people of the Noongar Nation, as well as the First Nations peoples of the lands on which Sandfire conducts its business. We pay our respects to their elders and leaders, past, present, and emerging.



My name is Brendan Harris, CEO of Sandfire Resources. I'd like to welcome you to our half-year financial results conference call. We're fortunate to have the opportunity to connect with you again so soon after our December quarterly call. I'm joined here in Perth by my colleagues, Megan Jansen, Jason Grace, Cath Bozanich, Victoria Twiss, and Scott Browne. Richard Holmes is currently in transit and sends his apologies.



Guided by our new shared purpose, we mined copper sustainably to energize the future. We are hitting critical milestones and remain strongly placed to support the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.



And nothing is more