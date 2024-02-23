Half Year 2024 BSA Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the BSA Limited half-year 2024 results briefing. (Operator Instructions) And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you. Today., our presenters are Joint CEOs, Arno Becker and Richard Bartley. And I'd now like to welcome Arno Becker to begin the conference.



Arno Becker - BSA Limited - Joint CEO & CFO



Thanks, Paul. Good day, everyone, and welcome to BSA's half-year results presentation. My name is Arno Becker, I'm the CFO and Joint CEO; and I'm joined by Richard Bartley, COO and Joint CEO. We present to you from Sydney and Melbourne, respectively, and are excited to take you through our half-year results.



Before we start, we acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which we are living, earning, and working from today. I mean, we pay respects to elders, past, present and emerging, and recognize their continuing connection and contribution to our land and waters. We would like to extend this respect to any First Nations people attending the call today.



