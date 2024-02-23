Full Year 2023 Standard Chartered PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
William Thomas Winters - Standard Chartered PLC - Group Chief Executive & Director
Good morning and good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our full year 2023 results presentation. Today, we have two firsts: for the first time in my career at Standard Chartered, I'm joined by a new CFO, Diego De Giorgi, who succeeded Andy Halford at the start of the year, and for the first time since I became CEO in 2015, I'm pleased to say that we've hit our double-digit return on tangible equity target.
So first order of business, a very warm welcome to Diego. With over 30 years' experience in the global financial services sector, Diego brings with him a broad and unique skill set, and I very much look forward to working with him in the years ahead as we deliver the next phase of the group's strategy.
As we passed the double-digit RoTE milestone, I also want to recognize the immense contribution that Andy Halford made to that achievement. Andy joined the bank a year before I did and expertly navigated the group's course through some very, very difficult waters early in our partnership. Andy has
