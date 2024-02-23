Q4 2023 Cofinimmo SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Jean-Pierre Hanin - Cofinimmo SA - Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, Laura. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for being with us for the presentation of Cofinimmo 2023 full-year results. My fellow colleagues are with me in this conference. You know, all of them. Jean Kotarakos, CFO; Yeliz Bicici, COO, Offices and Real Estate Development; SÃ©bastien Berden, COO, Healthcare; FranÃ§oise Roels, Secretary General.



I propose to go rapidly to the presentation so that we have enough time to answer to your questions. Going to slide number 3, let's start, obviously