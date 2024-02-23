Feb 23, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Eva Nelson - - Moderator



Hello, and welcome to the presentation of RaySearch year-end report for 2023. My name is Eva Nelson, and I will be the moderator here today.



Joining us in today's call is Johan LÃ¶f, RaySearch Founder and CEO; and the interim CFO, Annika Blondeau Henriksson. Johan and Annika will give you a short summary of the quarter, including the financials. And after that we'll open up for questions, which you can either ask orally or submit in the text field under the presentation. So if you'd like to ask a question orally, you need to be in the call.



With that, I hand over to you, Johan. Please go ahead.



Johan LÃ¶f - RaySearch Laboratories AB - CEO & Founder



Thank you, Eva. I would also like to welcome all of you to today's call webcast.



I'd like to start in terms of this presentation with two historic records for RaySearch. The first is