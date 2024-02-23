Full Year 2023 Cavotec SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

David Pagels - Cavotec SA - Group Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Management Board



Good morning and welcome to the Cavotec's fourth quarter and year end presentation. I'm David Pagels as CEO of Cavotec. And together with me today, I have as usual, Joakim Wahlquist, Cavotec's CFO.



So let me start the presentation with a short introduction of Cavotec. Cavotec has its 50 years anniversary this year. And over those 50 years, we have built a strong position as a leading cleantech company with a global presence.



Our offering consists of the design and delivery of solutions to electrified ports vessels and other industrial applications like heavy-duty vehicles that are used in, for example, mining industry. Our main products offshore power systems, motorized reels, and cranial application with spring cable reels and also, of course, automatic mooring system.



Our main attraction is that our solutions and services continue to reduce emissions in ports, terminals and from ships, of course, in the main mining energy as well as for the heavy-duty vehicles. Let me now give