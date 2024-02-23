Full Year 2023 Deutsche Telekom AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Hannes Wittig - Deutsche Telekom AG - Head of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Deutsche Telekom's Full Year 2023 Conference Call. As you can see, with me today are our CEO, Tim Hottges; and our CFO, Christian Illek. As usual, Tim will first go through a few highlights for the year as a whole, followed by Christian, who will talk about the quarterly performance and the group financials in greater detail. After this, we have time for Q&A.



Before I hand over to Tim, please pay attention to our usual disclaimer, which you'll find in the presentation. And please also note that this conference will be recorded and uploaded to the Internet.



And now it's my pleasure to hand over to Tim.



Timotheus Hottges - Deutsche Telekom AG - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & Member of the Data Privacy Advisory Board



And welcome, everybody. So where do we stand at the end of 2023? I think, obviously, our strategy is working. Our flywheel, as we always stated, is working pretty nice over the last 10 years. I've invested EUR 170 billion. So that's quite an