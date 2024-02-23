Feb 23, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Hannes Wittig - Deutsche Telekom AG - Head of IR
Good afternoon, and welcome to Deutsche Telekom's Full Year 2023 Conference Call. As you can see, with me today are our CEO, Tim Hottges; and our CFO, Christian Illek. As usual, Tim will first go through a few highlights for the year as a whole, followed by Christian, who will talk about the quarterly performance and the group financials in greater detail. After this, we have time for Q&A.
Before I hand over to Tim, please pay attention to our usual disclaimer, which you'll find in the presentation. And please also note that this conference will be recorded and uploaded to the Internet.
And now it's my pleasure to hand over to Tim.
Timotheus Hottges - Deutsche Telekom AG - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & Member of the Data Privacy Advisory Board
And welcome, everybody. So where do we stand at the end of 2023? I think, obviously, our strategy is working. Our flywheel, as we always stated, is working pretty nice over the last 10 years. I've invested EUR 170 billion. So that's quite an
Full Year 2023 Deutsche Telekom AG Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...