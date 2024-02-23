Q4 2023 RB Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Sameer Rathod - RB Global, Inc. - VP of IR & Market Intelligence



Hello, and good morning. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter results. Joining me today are Jim Kessler, our Chief Executive Officer; and Eric Guerin, our Chief Financial Officer.



