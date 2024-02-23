Q4 2023 Anglogold Ashanti PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Anglogold Ashanti full-year market call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.



I will now hand the conference over to Stewart Bailey. Please go ahead, sir.



Stewart Bailey - Anglogold Ashanti PLC - Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer



Thanks very much, Chris. Good afternoon, everyone, and to those of you joining us from the Americas. Good morning and welcome to 2023 market call. You have Alberto, and the full ExCo team here to help run you through our performance. But before we start, let me call your attention to the fact that we'll be making forward-looking statements, and we will reference certain non-GAAP financial information during the course of the remarks.



Slide 2 is our safe harbor statement that's important and I would ask you please to refer to it. I'd also just like to apologize for the delay in releasing the report today. We had a glitch on our side that was a little tricky to overcome. So thanks for your forbearance on this, and we hope