Q4 2023 Vale SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Vale's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. This conference is being recorded, and the replay will be available at the company's website, vale.com. (Operator Instructions).



We would like to advise that forward-looking statements may be provided in this presentation, including Vale's expectations about future events or results, encompassing those matters listen in the respective presentation.



We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties.



To obtain information and factors that may lead to results listen from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Brazilian Comissao Valores Mobiliarios, and in particular, the factors discussed on the forward-looking statements, and risk factors in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.



With us today are Mr. Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo, CEO; Mr. Gustavo Pimenta, Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; Mr. Marcello Spinelli,