Feb 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chorus Aviation Inc. fourth quarter and year end 2023 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Friday, February 23, 2024.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Tyrone Cotie. Please go ahead.
Tyrone Cotie - Chorus Aviation Inc - Vice President, Treasury & Investor Relations
Thank you, Julie. Hello, and thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter and year end 2023 conference call and audio webcast. With me today from Chorus are Colin Copp, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Gary Osborne, Chief Financial Officer.
We will begin today's call with a brief summary of the results, followed by questions from the analyst community. This call covers the results and operations of Chorus Aviation for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, as well as the outlook section and other sections of the MD&A where such statements appear. As there may be forward-looking discussion during the call, I ask that you
Q4 2023 Chorus Aviation Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...