Q1 2024 Enwave Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to EnWave Corporation's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Camilla, and I will be your operator for today's call. Joining us for today's presentation are the company's President and CEO, Brent Charleton; and Dylan Murray, EnWave's CFO. (Operator Instructions)



Now, I would like to turn the call over to EnWave's CEO, Mr. Brent Charleton.



Brent Charleton - Enwave Corp - President and CEO



Good morning to everyone who has joined us today to discuss EnWave Corporation's Q1 performance and, more importantly, our outlook for the rest of fiscal 2024.



Consistent with our past quarterly earnings calls, the information we will present today contains forward-looking information that is based on our management expectations, estimates, and projections. Our statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Please consider the risk factors in the filings made by EnWave on SEDAR when reviewing this information. Also, all amounts discussed will be in