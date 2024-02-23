Q4 2023 Alamo Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Alamo Group, Incorporated fourth quarter 2023 conference call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Edward Rizzuto, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. Please go ahead, sir.



Edward Rizzuti - Alamo Group Inc. - EVP, General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you. By now you should have all received a copy of the press release. However, if anyone is missing a copy and would like to receive one, please contact us at two one two eight two seven three seven four six and we will send you a release and make sure you're on the company's distribution list. There will be a replay of the call, which will begin one hour after the call and run for one week. The replay can be accessed by dialing one eight seven seven three four four seven five two nine with the passcode one two nine four six eight nine. Additionally, the call is being webcast on the Company's website at w. w. w. dot alamo dash group.com,