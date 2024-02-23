Q4 2023 CI Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Yes, hello, and welcome to today's CI Financial Q4 2023 earnings call. My name is Jordan, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I'm now going to hand over to Kurt MacAlpine, CEO of CI's Financial. Please go ahead.



Kurt MacAlpine - CI Financial Corp - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to CI Financial's Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Joining me is our CFO, Amit Muni. Together, we will cover the following an overview of the highlights of the quarter, a review of our financial performance during the quarter. A discussion on our near term obligations and go forward capital management priorities, our recap of our 2023 accomplishments, business positioning and 2024 priorities. Then we will take your questions our adjusted earnings of $0.81 per share is unchanged sequentially, reflecting top-line pressure on our business and increased depreciation and amortization, offset by the benefit of recent share repurchases. Adjusted EBITDA per share attributable to shareholders increased 2% from Q3 to a record of $1.51 per share, while free cash