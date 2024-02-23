Q4 2023 Main Street Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



So the no Greetings and welcome to the Mainstreet Capital Corporation fourth quarter earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode and a brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Zach Vaughan with Dennard Lascar Investor Relations. Thank you, Mr. Vaughan, you may begin.



Zach Vaughan - Dennard Lascar Investor Relations - IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Main Street Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today with prepared comments are Dwayne Hyzak, Chief Executive Officer; David Magdol, President and Chief Investment Officer; and Jesse Morris, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Also participating for the Q&A portion of the call is Nick Meserve, Managing Director and Head