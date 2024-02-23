Q4 2023 Enerplus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the cord energy analysis combination with Enterprises' conference call. At this time, all lines are in a listen only mode. In the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.



And I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Michael Lu. Please go ahead.



Michael Lou - Chord Energy Corp - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Thank you. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining the call today, we will be discussing the business combination between cord energy and enter plus and also touching on fourth quarter 2023 financial and operational results.



With me on the call are Danny Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer of cord energy, as well as Ian Dundas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enerflex, as well as other members of the team. Please be advised that our remarks,