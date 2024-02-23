Feb 23, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Ina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to TransAlta Corporation fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)
Thank you. Ms. Valentini, you may begin your conference.
Chiara Valentini - TransAlta Corp - Managing Director, Strategic Finance and Investor Relations
Great. Thank you, Ina. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to TransAlta's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 conference call. With me today are John Kousinioris, President and Chief Executive Officer; Todd Stack, VP Finance and Chief Financial Officer; and Kerry O'Reilly Wilks, EVP, Growth and Energy Marketing.
Today's call is being webcast, and I invite those listening on the phone lines to view the supporting slides that are posted on our website. A replay of the call will be available later today, and the transcript will also be posted shortly thereafter.
All the information provided during this conference call is subject to the forward-looking statement
Q4 2023 TransAlta Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...