Feb 23, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Eric Bowers - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust - Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations



Thank you, Lester, and welcome to the Boardwalk REIT's 2023 fourth-quarter results conference call. With me here today are Sam Kolias, Chief Executive Officer; James Ha, President; Lisa Smandych, Chief Financial Officer; and Samantha Kolias-Gunn, Senior VP of Corporate Development and Governance.



We would like to acknowledge on behalf of Boardwalk the treaties and traditional territories across our operations and express gratitude and respect for the land we are gathered on today and we now know as Canada. We respect indigenous peoples and communities as the original stewards of this land. We come with respect for this lands that we are on today for all the people who have and continue to reside here and the rich diversity of First Nations, Inuit, and MÃ©tis peoples.



Please note that this call is being broadly distributed by way of webcast. If you have not already done so, please visit bwalk.com/investors where you will find a link to today's presentation as well as PDF files of the