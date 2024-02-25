Half Year 2024 NIB Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 25, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our half-year results. I'm joined this morning by Nick Freeman, our CFO; and Roslyn Toms, our Chief Legal, Risk, and many other titles, Ros. We're in Newcastle today on the traditional lands of the