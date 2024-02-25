Half Year 2024 Regis Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Linda Mellors Regis Healthcare Limited-CEO - MD & Director



Thanks very much and good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today. For Regis half year results for FY 2024, I'd like to begin, of course, by acknowledging the Wurundjeri, Boon Wurrung people of the Kulin Nation, traditional custodians of the land on which we make today and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging and extend that respect to any Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people joining from the call.



And as usual, I'm joined today by Rick Rostolis, our Chief Financial Officer. Regis is one of Australia's largest and most geographically diverse providers of aged care. Regis has a team of more than 10,000 dedicated people delivering care and services to more than 7,600 residents and clients. Regis now owns and