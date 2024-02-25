Full Year 2023 Waypoint REIT Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Thank you, Sherry, and welcome to everyone joining us on the call this morning as we report Waypoint REIT's results for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.



As outlined on page 7 of the presentation, Waypoint delivered distributable EPS of $0.1648 for the year, which was in line with both guidance and the previous financial year. This was a solid result in the current environment, a strong like-for-like rental growth, a high level of interest rate hedging, and a lower number of securities on issue as a result of previous capital management initiatives combining the offset the negative impact of rising interest rates and prior year asset sales.



Rising interest rates have had a fairly significant