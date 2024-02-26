Feb 26, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Base Resources FY24 Half Year Results Briefing. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise because the speakers' remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the conference over to Tim Carstens, Managing Director.



Tim Carstens Base Resources Limited-MD



Thanks, everyone. Thanks for joining our half year results conference call. And so we're in an interesting period, I guess, for those resources and have been for a little while, but it's become very clear, I guess with our announcements over the last six months where I'm moving through a transition or something of a transition from our acquired operations around which we've built our business, our operating model, our team, our balance sheet and I guess our reputation.



And are now sort of at the cost of heading towards the development of a tie our project in Madagascar, which is a significantly larger project in terms of resource and consequently (inaudible) which was really only ever going