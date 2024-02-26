Full Year 2023 CLP Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Marissa Wong - CLP Holdings Limited - Director of IR
Good afternoon, and welcome to CLP Holdings 2023 Annual Results Briefing. My name is Marissa Wong, Director of Investor Relations, and I'm joined by Chief Executive Officer, Mr. T.K. Chiang, and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Nicolas Tissot. We launched our 2023 annual results announcement today with the Hong Kong Exchange at about midday, and the announcement in addition to this briefing is available on our website. This briefing is also being recorded and will be on our website later.
Before we begin, please read the disclaimer on Slide 2. And for today's agenda, we'll follow the same practice, which is T.K. providing us with an overview as well as the strategic outlook and Nicolas, with the financial results. This will be followed by Q&A.
So with that, I will pass over to T.K. to commence the briefing. Thanks, T.K.
Tung Keung Chiang - CLP Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It is a privilege and an honor for me to share with you CLP
