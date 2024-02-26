Q4 2023 Chroma ATE Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome everyone to Chroma's 2023-Q4 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent background noise. After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please follow the instructions given at the time if you'd like to ask a question. For your information, a webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. Please visit www.chroma.com.tw under the Investor Relations section.
I would like to introduce CFO, Paul Ying. Paul, you may begin.
Paul Ying - Chroma ATE Inc. - CFO & SVP of Administration Center
Thank you, Regina. Welcome, everyone. Ladies and gentlemen, this is Paul Ying from Chroma. I'm the CFO of Chroma. And today, I will start with the financial performance of Chroma for the year of 2023. And afterwards, Jennifer, we are following up with the operations of -- well, explanation.
Well, if you can fetch it from the website, you can see that our corporate profile. From this page, you can see that
