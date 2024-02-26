Feb 26, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Thanks very much. And thanks, everyone, for joining our half year results call. Today I'm joined by Kevin Balloch, our CFO; and Stephen Hay, our General Manager of Marketing, will be providing some additional more specific color a little later on in there in the presentation, I guess the this half year more than any other period prior to it has really marked a transition if you like, for us.



So we're in the middle of a transition from and the cloud operation. That was the operation we developed operationalized back in 2013, and that's very much been the engine room around which we've developed our business, our team and our reputation.



And yeah, unfortunately, with a relatively short mine life as