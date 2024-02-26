Q4 2023 CIE Automotive SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



(spoken in foreign language) (interpreted) Morning everyone, and welcome to the conference call on the results of our CIE Automotive, JesÃºs MarÃ­a Herrera, our CEO; and Lorea Aristizabal, Director for Corporate Development, will be with us. At the end of the presentation, there will be a Q&A. (Operator Instructions) . And now I hand over to Larea. Go ahead, please.



Lorea Aristizabal - CIE Automotive SA - Director of Corporate Development



(spoken in foreign language) (interpreted) Very good morning, everyone, and welcome to the conference call for the results of the fourth quarter. We can start by beginning the main events during this fourth quarter in each market.



We'll start talking about Europe. During 2023, the European market has grown by a significant 13% due to two main factors. On the one hand, a very undemanding comparable base with the year 2022, that was still at minus 26% versus the pre pandemic. And on the other hand, the [dam] demand basically in the fleet segment, a segment which in Europe carries a weight of approximately 50% of the