Feb 26, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Matahari's Full Year 2023 Earnings Call, hosted by Mr. Monish Mansukhani, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Niraj Jain, Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions) And this call is being recorded today, Monday, the 26th of February 2024. Today's call recording will be available on our website to help those who are unable to join us this afternoon.



Now let me hand the call over to the first speaker, Mr. Monish Mansukhani. Please, sir.



Monish Mansukhani - PT Matahari Department Store Tbk - CEO, Member of the Management Board & VP Director



Thank you, Patrick. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our full year 2023 earnings call. Today, we wanted to share with you our performance for the last quarter and the full year 2023 as well as the progress we have made in the strategic initiatives that we outlined in the past.



In summary, we had a weak 2023 due largely to a weak Lebaran season. While we grew overall sales by 1.1%, our same-store sales growth