Q4 2023 PostNL NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Inge Laudy - PostNL N.V. - IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today in our full year '23 analyst call. With me here in the room are Herna Verhagen, our CEO; and Pim Berendsen, our CFO. As usual, we start with our presentation, which you can find on the website and after that, we will open up for Q&A.



Herna Verhagen - PostNL N.V. - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Well, let's start with the key messages. And then, of course, the fact that were operating in a challenging environment in 2023. In many aspects, it was a challenging year. Key political and economic conditions were again uncertain and also had an impact on our operating environment. High inflation and deterioration in macroeconomic conditions put real pressure on consumer