Feb 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Chiwei Hsiao

E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - VP & IR Officer



=====================

Chiwei Hsiao - E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. - VP & IR Officer



Dear investors, welcome to the E.SUN Financial Holding Earnings Call, the Fourth Quarter of 2023. My name is Chiwei Hsiao, I'll be the moderator today. Along with me, there is my colleagues, Mr. Alex Chiu and also -- at the beginning, I would like to invite Vice CFO of E.SUN, [Mr. David Tsai], he will give us a short opening note.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, everyone. This is David. E.SUN delivered a strong performance in year 2023, marking a record high in net profit. E.SUN's overseas business delivered a strong profit growth last year and record second among domestic banks. We are optimistic that the overseas branches will continue to grow this year. Last year, E.SUN established our Fukuoka branch, becoming the first