Feb 26, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the FIS Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. George Mihalos, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Georgios Mihalos - Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. - SVP & Head of IR
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the FIS Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being webcasted. Today's news release, corresponding presentation and webcast are all available on our website at fisglobal.com.
On the call with me this morning are Stephanie Ferris, our CEO and President; and James Kehoe, our CFO. Stephanie will lead the call with a strategic and operational update, followed by James, who will review our financial results.
Turning to Slide 3. Today's remarks will contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the press release and
Q4 2023 Fidelity National Information Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 26, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...