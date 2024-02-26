Feb 26, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the FIS Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. George Mihalos, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Georgios Mihalos - Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. - SVP & Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the FIS Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being webcasted. Today's news release, corresponding presentation and webcast are all available on our website at fisglobal.com.



On the call with me this morning are Stephanie Ferris, our CEO and President; and James Kehoe, our CFO. Stephanie will lead the call with a strategic and operational update, followed by James, who will review our financial results.



Turning to Slide 3. Today's remarks will contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the press release and