Q4 2023 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Gilat's fourth quarter 2023 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded February 26, 2024. By now, you should have all received the company's press release. If you have not received it, please contact the lots Investor Relations team at EK Global Investor Relations at 1(646) 688-3559 or view it in the news section of the company's website, www.gilat.com.



I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Ehud Helft of EK Global Investor Relations. Mr. Helft, would you like to begin?



Ehud Helft - EK Global Investor Relations - IR



Yeah good morning and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Gilat's fourth quarter 2023 results conference call And webcast. A replay of this call will be available beginning at approximately noon Eastern Time today, February 26, and the webcast on Gilat's website for a period of 30 days.



Also, please note that investors are