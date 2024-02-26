Q4 2023 Itron Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Paul Vincent - Itron Inc - VP, IR



Good morning, and welcome to Itron's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Tom Deitrich, Itron's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joan Hooper, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review Itron's fourth-quarter results and provide a general business update and outlook.



Earlier today, the company issued a press release announcing its results. This release also includes details related to the conference call and webcast replay information. Accompanying today's call is a presentation that is available through the webcast and on our corporate website under the Investor Relations tab. Following prepared remarks, the call will open for questions using the process the operator described.

