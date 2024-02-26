Q4 2023 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd 2023 Q4 and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Matthew Keevil, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. You may begin.



Matthew Richard Keevil - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. - Director of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator, and hello, everybody. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the Ivanhoe Mines Fourth Quarter and Annual 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. I am the Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. On the line today from Ivanhoe Mines, we have Founder and Executive Co-Chairman, Robert Friedland; President Marna Cloete; Chief Financial Officer, David Van Heerden; Chief Operating Officer, Mark Farren, Executive Vice President, Projects; Steve Amos and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Alex Pickard.



We will finish today's event with a question-and-answer session. You can submit your questions