Q4 2023 Secure Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Chad Magus - Secure Energy Services Inc - CFO



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to SECURE's conference call for fourth quarter of 2023. Joining me on the call today is Rene Amirault, our Chief Executive Officer; Allen Gransch, our President; and Corey Higham, our Chief Operating Officer.



During the call today, we'll make forward-looking statements relate to future performance, and we will refer to certain financial measures and ratios that you have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar financial measures or ratios disclosed by other companies.