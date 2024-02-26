Q4 2023 Kosmos Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone. Welcome to Kosmos Energy's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 conference call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



At this time, let me turn the call over to Jamie Buckland, Vice President of Investor Relations at Kosmos Energy.



Jamie Buckland - Kosmos Energy Ltd - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. This morning we issued our fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings release. This release and the slide presentation to accompany today's call are available on the investors page of our website. Joining me on the call today to go through the material are Andy Inglis, Chairman and CEO; and Neal Shah, CFO.



During today's presentation, we will make forward-looking statements that refer to our estimates, plans, and expectations. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially due to factors that we note in this presentation and in our UK and SEC filings. Please refer to our annual report, stock exchange announcement and SEC filings for more details. These documents