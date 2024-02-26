Half Year 2024 Chorus Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

JB Rousselot - Chorus Limited - CEO



(spoken in foreign language) Greetings and welcome to our half-year results announcement for the half-year '24. I'm JB Rousselot, the CEO of Chorus. And with me is Mark Aue, our Chief Operating Officer. As usual, we'll cover the areas that are summarized on the slide, including key results, financials, guidance, and trends. And then we'll take questions from the phone at the end of our presentation.



We're pleased to be presenting a very solid results today, in what seems to be like our first normal operating period for a long time. If you remember at this time a year ago, we were in the middle of dealing with operational challenges that included extreme weather events and ongoing technician shortages in the wake of COVID. That isn't to say that things are very easy today. Like other businesses, we're dealing with inflationary and broader macroeconomic challenges, but demand for broadband remains resilient and fibre optics continues to grow.



In the six months, we grew total fibre connections by 31,000 to just over 1.06 million connections. That fibre